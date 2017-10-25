‘Lazy Boys’ energetic to show support



A GROUP of retired and semi-retired men have come together in Bright to build on a social bond and connect with the community.

The Lazy Boys formed in February with an objective to support the young people and businesses of Bright.

“You could call us an alternate to the University of the Third Age or Men’s Shed,” member Bill Andrews said.

“We’re a social group made up of a few old blokes from different backgrounds and with a diverse range of ideas but who are unified in their desire to promote and sponsor some of the groups of the town.

“We see this as an opportunity to put something back into the town, that for most of us, has given us a lot at different times.”

What first started with four of groups members having drinks on a Thursday night quickly grew and they now have 21 members who meet weekly and welcome a guest speaker once a month.

