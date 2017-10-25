Foundation tops $586,000



Categories:

Tags:

A NORTH East foundation which has worked since 2013 to build resilience and opportunities in communities affected by the Black Saturday bushfires in 2009 has funded 87 projects to a value of almost $590,000 in the past four years.

The annual meeting of Into Our Hands Community Foundation – established in the wake of the devastating fires with a grant from the Victorian Bushfire Appeal Fund – was told that its board looked forward to growth.

But chair Loretta Carroll said the foundation had to build its public fund through tax-deductible donations, bequests or fundraising in the North East municipalities in which it is chartered to operate – Alpine, Indigo and Wangaratta – if it was to continue beyond the $1 million, 10-year allocation from the Appeal Fund.

“We will be looking at many more creative ways to raise funds and increase the awareness and value of a community foundation.

“We are adopting the concept of ‘Giving where you live’.”

Ms Carroll said last year’s 20 grant recipients, which shared $168,000 in distributions from the foundation, had rolled-out some significant projects.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

