ALPINE Health will partner with healthcare providers in the Ovens and Kiewa valleys to establish chronic disease services in Alpine Shire.

Murray Primary Health Network last Thursday announced almost $3 million in funding for chronic heart and lung disease services across central and northern Victoria.

Alpine Health was among a host of organisations to receive more than $80,000 to invest in pulmonary and cardiac rehabilitation clinics, improve the quality of chronic illness care and help develop the primary health workforce.

Alpine Health chief excecutive Lyndon Seys said the organisation was excited to work with Murray PHN and local health care providers to deliver chronic disease management services.

“Alpine Health has a strong interest in partnering with the Murray PHN and local health providers to help address the growing burden of chronic diseases, such as lung and heart disease in our community,” he said.

“Our rates of heart and lung disease are higher than national averages and the outcomes for people in our community, like many other rural communities, are not as positive as for those living in more urbanised areas.”

