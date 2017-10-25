Tigers fall short



OVENS Valley United remains without a win after three rounds of the Wangaratta and District A grade cricket season.

The Tigers looked on track to topple defending premiers Beechworth at McNamara Reserve on Saturday but came up short in the last over of the day.

Needing 10 runs to claim victory, the home side managed only three, finishing all out for 151.

Lachie Hourigan (50) looked like guiding Ovens Valley home but fell two balls into the final over before Bryce Hooper and Tim Ruaro were the last men out.

“To get that close and not get over the line was pretty disappointing,” captain Corey Southern said.

“There are a few positives we’ll take out of the game and try and improve on next time.”

The Tigers held Beechworth to 6/157 from their 40 overs with Ryan Withers (4/31) and Ruaro (2/25) performing strongly with the ball.

