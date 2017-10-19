Power bats fall short



Categories:

Tags:

MT BEAUTY has started its Cricket Albury Wodonga title defence with a narrow loss to Lavington.

After a strong bowling effort, the Power were unable to score the required 108 set by the Panthers at the Lavington Sports Ground.

The visitors were all out for 104 with the final pair of Aiden Grace and Anthony Brewergray falling just short after combining for the second largest partnership of the innings.

At the top of Mt Beauty’s innings all but Ross Wilson failed miserably as four of the team’s top five batsmen were dismissed for ducks.

The Power were in all sorts of trouble at 4/19 and when Wilson was out for 18 the score was 5/29.

A 45-run partnership between Greg McLennan (38) and Will Betheras (7) took Mt Beauty to 74 but the loss of the former would bring a further three quick wickets.

At 9/82 defeat looking inevitable but Grace and Brewergray dug in, however their 22 runs weren’t quite enough to get the reigning premiers over the line.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

