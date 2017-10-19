Ovens flowing with funds



UPPER Ovens Valley Landcare Group has obtained almost $50,000 in funding for a number of major projects.

A biodiversity riparian project will soon start near the intersection of the Buckland and Ovens rivers thanks to a $31,500 grant while $15,000 was also secured for work along the Germantown Reserve between the Germantown and Tawonga Gap bridges.

UOVLG president Peter Jacobs said riparian restoration work at the foot of Mount Buffalo will be delivered over a two-year period.

“The vegetation there were the Buckland comes in to the Ovens is an area that needs some attention,” he said.

“There are a lot of weeds and thick grasses in there and it’s been hard for tress to re-establish while rabbits have also impacted on the area.

“We’re just really looking to improve the condition of that corridor so that it makes a nice connection between Mt Buffalo National Park and the riparian areas along the river and the state forest on the other side.

“Firstly we’ll be doing some weed control work and some rabbit control work then replanting with some species that are indigenous to the area.”

Mr Jacobs said a tour of the site will take place on Tuesday, October 24 from 5.30pm for interested residents while people can also get involved in projects set for the Germantown Reserve.

