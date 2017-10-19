New basketball era dawns



A NEW era in Myrtleford basketball will begin this weekend.

The newest Country Basketball League club will host Wallan on Saturday night before a matchup with Wodonga on Sunday afternoon.

Myrtleford are the seventh team in the CBL’s North East Conference, which also contains sides from Echuca, Seymour, Shepparton and Wangaratta.

The open age competition is a 12-week season with teams playing each other on a home and away basis.

In charge of both Myrtleford’s men’s and women’s teams is former Albury Wodonga Bandits assistant coach Les Stevens who said his players are ready for game one.

“I think both teams are really itching to get out there, we’ve been training for eight or nine weeks so the players have put in the hard yards,” he said.

“I think there’s going to be some nerves for all players but it’s going to be good to start the season at home and I think after the first few minutes they’ll be fine.”

