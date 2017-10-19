Myrtleford P12 College plies a collaborative opportunity



MYRTLEFORD P12 College students and staff expect to use a new $2.6 million senior learning centre and new library space, new home economics room and refurbished canteen within weeks.

College principal Zlatko Pear and assistant principal Barry Holden on Friday offered a preview of the near-completed campus works, which have featured a generous collaboration with Myrtleford wood products manufacturer Carter Holt Harvey.

CHH has supplied the college with a first-time product – standard structural plywood with a decorative veneer for wall and utility space finishes.

CHH Myrtleford facility manager Ross Barlow said the material was an extension of the company’s standard plywood constructed from pine and the college had been the first of its customers to use the material, on which development continues.

Mr Holden said the college had worked up an idea that collaboration could be good for both parties – giving the school use of a contemporary and stylish hard-wearing material and the CHH a way to show its application on a commercial scale to potential customers.

