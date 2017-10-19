‘Doddsy’ moves on



ONE of Bright’s most colourful characters has said goodbye to a community he has done so much for in the past 16 years.

John ‘Doddsy’ Dodd devoted much of time to volunteering at Bright P12 College and with junior football and cricket in the town, and was well-known for his humour and larrikinism.

The 69-year-old will be greatly missed by many in the community after moving back to Melbourne to be closer to his daughter and two grandchildren.

The former football administrator with Footscray and Essendon moved to Bright in 2001 with his than partner to manage the Coach House Inn.

Prior to his move to Bright he regularly umpired junior football in the valley and continued doing so until the end of the most recent season.

Up until 2015 he coached a junior cricket every year with Bright and later umpired in the Wangaratta and District Cricket Association.

He was also involved with Rotary and Lions in Bright but much of his time was spent at Bright P12 College where he also managed the sports stadium for seven years.

