Strong demand for new U3A presenters

THE call by Mount Beauty’s Alpine U3A for new presenters who could help to deliver its course program is testament to strong demand from older people in the community for learning, skills and knowledge sharing.

Member Fay Mason and activities co-ordinator Judith Falle said the 165-strong membership of the U3A branch regularly took part in a wide range of courses, which are largely informal and in which participation is voluntary.

“On the first Friday of every month we have a coffee morning with a guest speaker and the Senior Citizens’ Hall is invariably full,” Ms Mason said.

