Spartan Race bigger and better in year two

SPARTAN Race organisers say the weekend’s Bright Trifecta couldn’t have gone better.

“We had four new marquee obstacles, a lot of new stuff in the festival area and an atmosphere that was just buzzing all weekend,” Spartan Race CEO Max DeLacy said.

“Numbers were good, we actually got completely wrong footed by the amount of people, adults and kids, that signed up on Saturday.

“Normally you only have 50 or 100 people sign up on the day but we had 400-500 and a que that was 150 metres long.

“We weren’t ready for that but it was amazing.

“The kind of weather for racing couldn’t have been better, overcast at times but still with a good amount of sunshine and no rain apart from a little bit on Sunday.

