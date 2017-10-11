Poor start for Tigers



SATURDAY marked the return of cricket for Ovens Valley United but unfortunately it was some all too common errors that cost the Tigers victory in its opening round clash with Rovers United Bruck.

The home side failed to bat out their 40 overs while dropped catches again proved costly when defending a small total.

Ovens Valley was all out for 121 inside 35 overs after being sent into bat at McNamara Reserve before RUB claimed the points with a final score of 7/151.

After a solid start from Corey Southern (10) and Tom Chettleburgh (14) the Tigers fell from 0/26 to 4/27 as both openers departed and Josh Newton and Bernard Ruaro failed to trouble the scorers.

Andrew Newton helped rebuild the innings with a run-a-ball 47 before succumbing to Blake Nixon when the score was 87 while Michael Newton contributed 17 to get the Tigers past 100.

Tim Ruaro was the last man to fall with 34 balls still left in the innings.

