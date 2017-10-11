Bright park plan



ALPINE Shire Council is set to begin developing a comprehensive car parking plan for Bright.

Local residents will be invited to provide feedback on the plan that will support the continued economic growth of Bright and its reputation as a popular tourism and events drawcard.

Alpine Shire assets director Will Jeremy said the council was looking to develop a plan that sets out clear actions to address the current and future parking demands within the town centre.

“We know that Bright is a great town in which to live, work and visit which has a variety of car parking options,” he said.

“However, we also know that during our busy times there is very strong demand for town centre parking.

“We frequently have concerns raised with us about an increasing difficulty in finding a convenient car park.

