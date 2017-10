Categories:

A BIGGER than expected crowd turned out for the Harrietville Half Marathon on Sunday.

Organisers were concerned that this coming weekend’s Spartan Race would draw numbers away from the fun run, but almost 200 competitors made their way to Tavare Park for the event.

The 21.1km half marathon field was bigger than ever before with more than one-third of runners taking on the longest race distance.

