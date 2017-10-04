Crime down again in the Alpine Shire



CRIME in the Alpine Shire has fallen for the third year in a row.

The latest Crime Agency Statistics released last Friday for the year ending June 30, shows a 9.1 per cent overall reduction in criminal activity in the Alpine LGA.

Total offences were at their lowest since 2013 with 38 fewer incidents reported over the 12 month period.

Inspector Kerrie Hicks (pictured above) said the drop from 419 offences to 381 was pleasing for police and the community in the Ovens and Kiewa valleys.

“The data is good but what’s really important to me is that people feel safe and part of that is having that communication with the community and actually making sure they feel safe,” he said.

Despite an overall reduction in crime there were some offences that increased.

