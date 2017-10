Categories:

MYRTLEFORD Rotary Club and Myrtleford Chopped and Changed Kustom Car Club are oiled up to host the community’s second annual Show ‘n’ Shine and Swap Meet at Myrtleford Showgrounds on Saturday.

Gates open at 8am after set up from 6am.

Kustom Car Club co-founder Garry Cole said the club had enjoyed great support in Myrtleford since it was formed two years ago with the help of Alby and Sean Barton, Stefan Saric and Will Watson.

