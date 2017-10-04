Bucks spark bang



THIS year’s Bright Spring Festival ‘Grand Fireworks Spectacular’ is set to be bigger and better thanks to one person’s generosity.

A significant financial contribution from an anonymous donor has allowed organisers to double the budget for the next two festival firework displays.

Festival program coordinator Ros Holland said people could expect the best light and sound show they’ve ever seen as part of the 18-day celebration which opens on October 21.

“The fireworks this year are going to be extraordinary,” she said.

“We’ll be spending twice as much as we usually do to make the display even more incredible.

“We are really grateful and just amazed for someone to come out of the woodwork and say I’m going to give you a huge amount of money and I want the fireworks to be twice as big as usual.

