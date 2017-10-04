Bucks spark bang

Donor builds Bright Spring Festival’s fireworks spectacular


Categories: Community, Events, Front Page - Observer, News, Top stories
Tags:

THIS year’s Bright Spring Festival ‘Grand Fireworks Spectacular’ is set to be bigger and better thanks to one person’s generosity.

A significant financial contribution from an anonymous donor has allowed organisers to double the budget for the next two festival firework displays.

Festival program coordinator Ros Holland said people could expect the best light and sound show they’ve ever seen as part of the 18-day celebration which opens on October 21.

“The fireworks this year are going to be extraordinary,” she said.

“We’ll be spending twice as much as we usually do to make the display even more incredible.

“We are really grateful and just amazed for someone to come out of the woodwork and say I’m going to give you a huge amount of money and I want the fireworks to be twice as big as usual.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29