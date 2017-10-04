Bright looks to batting



Categories:

Tags:

BRIGHT will go into its opening round cricket clash against Benalla unsure of what to expect as a team and from its opposition.

The Wanderers have moved up from B grade to A reserve for the 2017/18 Wangaratta and District Cricket Association season.

As well as a higher standard of competition it will be the first time since returning to the league’s senior ranks in 2014/15 that one of the Jamieson twins won’t lead the team’s bowling attack.

Benalla Bushrangers on the other hand will be somewhat of an unknown after Benalla Violet Town folded and the two clubs joined forces.

Bright co-captain Dylan Bursill said despite his team, at times relying heavily on its bowling due to its incontinent batting in recent years, he was confident that could change this season.

“I’m tipping a big year from Seamus Phillips, he’s got the potential to score a lot of runs,” Bursill said.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

