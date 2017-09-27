Tigers add power



OVENS Valley United will continue its English experiment with the addition of a second import for the upcoming cricket season.

The Tigers hope to strengthen their batting with the signing of Adam Huxtable, a classy left-hander from Ivybridge Cricket Club in Devon.

It will be Huxtable’s second stint in Australia after playing for Lennox Head in the NSW Far North Coast competition in the 2015/16 season.

The 23 year-old joins Ryan Withers who came to the club last year with fellow Englishman Connor Hammond.

Senior manager Tom Chettleburgh said Huxtable will likely feature at the top of the batting order for the Tigers.

“At this stage we will look to open him,” he said.

