Lebish Bright’s best


STANDOUT: Nick Lebish had another brilliant season for Bright, this time with the added responsibility of captaincy, while Emma Warnock (inset) took no time to settle back in with the Mountain Maids in 2017.

NICK Lebish has claimed back-to-back best and fairests for Bright.

The tough onballer followed up last year’s breakthrough campaign with another strong season to collect the Mountain Men’s top individual honour for the second time.

The 22 year-old won comfortably last year and again scored a runaway victory in Saturday night’s count, polling 119 votes.

Defender Dylan Bursill was next best with 65 votes while veteran midfielder Steve Nightingale was third on 57 votes.

Coach Ben Jones said Lebish led from the front after being named captain this season.

“Nick was clearly our best player at the start of the year and led the boys through some pretty hard times early on,” he said.

