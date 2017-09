Categories:

MOUNT Hotham Alpine Resort Management Board plans to build a comprehensive timeline of the mountain and resort’s history and they want people’s help.

The timeline will celebrate and honour the milestones and the people that shaped Mt Hotham into what it is today.

It’s hoped that everything from the mountain’s indigenous history, early pioneers and cattlemen, the discovery of gold and the advent of skiing will all be included.

