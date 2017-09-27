Bright builder takes house award



AN Ovens Valley builder has claimed one of the top prizes at this year’s HIA Northern Victoria Regional Housing Awards.

About Bright Builders won the category of custom-built home up to $350,000 for their three bedroom, three bathroom home in Mountain Mist Drive in Bright.

Owner-builder Lochie Graves accepted the award at the industry night in Albury on September 15 and said the property was uniquely composed to suit holiday rental or a shared home living.

“Dual-key properties enable one space to be shared by three separate parties or tenants,” he said

“The property has three entrances through which all occupants can enter, along with a common area and shared lounge and kitchen.

“Each tenant can have a separate key that unlocks only their own bedroom and bathroom either for holiday rental or shared accommodation of any form.”

