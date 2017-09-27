Among the best of the bunch



ALPINE Valleys winemaker Jo Marsh and her assistant, Alex Phillips, were yesterday in contention for this year’s prestigious ‘Australian Women in Wine’ winemaker award.

The announcement, from four finalists, was scheduled to be made in London last night at a tasting event in Australia House – the office of the Australian High Commission in the United Kingdom.

Ms Marsh makes and owns Billy Button Wines at Ovens between Myrtleford and Bright and has three times been a candidate for the self-nominating or ‘shoulder tap’ award, which is designed to recognise the quality and diversity of Australian wines made by women.

The South Australian-born and educated winemaker, who came to the North East to work at Feathertop Winery in 2012, has quietly cut an enviable path in the Australian wine business.

Testament to her skills were last week’s North East Wine Challenge trophies for best Alpine Valleys’ wine, best alternative white variety, best alternative red variety and best red wine.

Ms Marsh said she had first nominated for the ‘Australian Women in Wine’ winemaker award in 2015 when she and Mayford Wines’ Eleana Anderson, from Porepunkah, were selected as finalists.

