Young achievers honoured



Categories:

Tags:

ALPINE Shire Youth Awards 2017 were presented to nine outstanding recipients in front of a 200-strong crowd of their peers, families, councillors and community organisation representatives in Myrtleford Performing Arts Centre on Friday.

The prestigious awards this year attracted nominations for 80 young people to be recognised for their contributions to community or workplace, their artistic, sporting and academic achievements and for endurance and persistence.

Alpine mayor Ron Janas said the excellent quality of nominees made it very difficult for judges to choose only one winner in each category.

“It is gratifying to have such a wealth of talented and community-minded young people living in the Alpine Shire,” he said.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

