Road response ready

SHOULDER construction, pedestrian crossing, intersection upgrades and signage reviews are some of the proposed works slated for Great Alpine Road in the next three to four years.

VicRoads held a community meeting in Bright late last month and announced where it would spend $8 million to upgrade the Wangaratta-Cobungra section of this important regional route.

Following meetings with road user groups in March, and community meetings in April and May, the agency said key issues had been identified by more than 1200 people who participated in a community feedback process.

Among 1200 participants, 79 provided a formal feedback and 26 provided informal feedback via social media.

After assessing the feedback and finding out what mattered most to the community, VicRoads North Eastern regional director Nicki Kyriakou said the agency was pleased to announce what works were now planned for the 158-kilometre stretch of road.

“We’ve been out meeting with residents, industry and other government agencies since March and have taken on board the broad feedback and ideas they shared,” she said.

