Mountain rescue saves boy’s life



Categories:

Tags:

AMBULANCE Victoria is using a video about an extraordinary team effort by Mount Beauty Medical Centre staff to encourage more people to learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation after the technique saved the life of a young South Australian boy at Falls Creek.

Eleven-year-old Oliver Hopkins was staying with his parents and sister at a Falls Creek alpine lodge when his heart stopped in the early hours of July 27.

His father, Peter, awoke about 4am to hear Oliver struggling.

He found his son was not breathing.

He immediately started CPR while his wife, Kylie, called triple zero.

Falls Creek Medical Centre on-call doctor Lauren Tanzen, with ambulance officer David Ferris, fought through blizzard conditions on the mountain to be first on the scene.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

