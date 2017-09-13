History awaits Savoy



Categories:

Tags:

MYRTLEFORD Savoy has the confidence to create club history this Sunday when they attempt to secure their first ever league championship and cup double.

They will be joined at Jelbart Park, Albury by the club’s youngest team, the under 11s, who have also made the final in a culmination of a resurgent junior program this season which saw every under age side make the finals.

And club president Zac Mirt wants a sea of blue in the crowd to spur the players on.

“We want as many Myrtleford people as possible to come along and support both teams,” he said.

“It’s a massive achievement for the club which is such a small, tight-knit community.

“We’ll look back at this in years to come and reflect on what has happened.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

