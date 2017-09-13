Bright primed



BRIGHT’S reserves are primed for their grand final stoush with Glenrowan this Saturday, with the Mountain Men playing their best football of the year.

Having belted the Kelly Tigers by 100 points in the semi final less than two weeks ago, Bright will start the match as the odds-on favourite, and club president Peter Ricardi has no doubt the Mountain Men can repeat the dose.

“Glenrowan is a great club, so you’d think they will put up more of a fight this time,” Ricardi said.

“But our boys were pretty happy with their efforts and they will take a lot of confidence out of that.

“Their football has been improving as the season has gone on – that’s been the case throughout the club.

“The drainage works at Pioneer Park meant that we didn’t have an oval until just before Easter, so our fitness and ball skills just weren’t there early in the year.

