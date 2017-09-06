Vignerons praise growth plan



Categories:

Tags:

ALPINE Valleys Vignerons’ president Micheal Freudenstein has welcomed a $50 million, three-year federal government plan to build regional tourism and wine exports.

The government’s wine support package – announced last week – has a strong regional tourism focus but a business plan in which the package is detailed shows that most wine tourists visit only the major production regions close to Australia’s capital cities.

The plan reported that almost 1.1 million visitors went to Australia’s wineries in 2015.

It also showed that overall visitor numbers and cellar door sales were closely linked – reporting that 1617 wineries maintained a cellar door outlet.

But the proportion of wineries with cellar door had fallen from almost 80 per cent a decade ago to less than 66pc in 2016.

Nationals’ Victorian senator Bridget McKenzie said the package had a two-pronged approach – to build export opportunities and to encourage tourists to taste wines in the state’s wine-producing regions.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

