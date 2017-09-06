McNamara expansion works set to proceed

Council to decide on approval of $162,000 design contract



ALPINE Shire Council last night was to consider a recommendation to approve a $162,000 contract for plans to expand Myrtleford Indoor Sports Stadium and build a multi-sports facility at McNamara Reserve.

A report by acting assets director William Jeremy recommended that the council let the design contracts for the combined $3.1 million projects to South Melbourne-based K20 Architecture – a firm specialising in sport, education and care facility design.

The Victorian government in February awarded $1.3m from its ‘Better Indoor Stadiums Fund’ for the expansion of Myrtleford Indoor Sports Stadium.

Alpine council committed $1.25 million and Myrtleford and District Basketball Association $50,000 for the stadium re-work, which is to be completed across two financial years.

The works include the addition of a 900 square-metre multi-use court space with a sprung timber floor, accessible change rooms, toilets, covered entry, store room, an unsealed carpark for 40 vehicles and an evaporative cooling system.

The Victorian government had earlier awarded a $100,000 grant from its ‘Community Sports and Infrastructure Fund’ for the development of McNamara Reserve’s multi-sports facility.

