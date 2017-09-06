Grand finalists



Categories:

Tags:

THE Ovens and King reserves premiership looks to be headed to Bright this year if the weekend’s results were a true indication of just how strong the Mountain Men are.

Bright cruised through to the grand final, earning another week off, after completely dismantling minor premier Glenrowan by 100 points at Tarrawingee on Saturday.

The Mountain Men took their time to get settled, managing only one goal in the opening term as the Kelly Tigers took a five-point buffer into the quarter time break.

But as the likes of Nick Howden, Ricky Weimer, Joel Buis, Daniel Sgambelloni, Grant Harris and Ross Hedley began to put their stamp on the match, Bright took full control, piling on 6.6 to 2.0 in the second term to hold a 25-point advantage at the long break.

It was pure carnage in the third.

While Glenrowan coach Trent Whitecross was doing his best to lead his side back from the brink, and Craig Coad, Zac Pearson and Joel Todd followed suit, the Tigers just didn’t have the class to match it with Bright.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

