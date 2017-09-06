Events Park D-day

But skating rink chews into $1.82 million Dinner Plain budget


ALPINE Shire Council was last night to consider approval of a $1.82 million contract to enable the construction of Alpine Events Park’s key project to proceed.

The expected go-ahead for Mounty Beauty builder Barton St Developments to turn the sod on works for a multi-purpose facility in Bright’s Pioneer Park marks the next step in its redevelopment as a “scalable outdoor precinct” with a capacity to host major and small events.

The multi-purpose facility build – which includes demolition of the park’s existing pavilion, partial demolition of the lower change room and its refurbishment and expansion, construction of a new upper level facility and restoration of the park’s historic grandstand – is the largest component of the wider events park project.

Preliminary works – which began in March – have included trenching and installation of utility services, drainage, construction of a sealed carpark, sealed bike-path and hardstands for events, a 350-vehicle capacity grass carpark and a new sealed road.

On completion in June 2019, it is envisaged that resulting demand for the park’s facilities from event managers will add markedly to the region’s economic prospects – creating 70 new jobs and generating direct spending of $16.5m per year in the shire.

