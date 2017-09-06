Blizzard of Oz ‘version 3’ brings ‘exceptional’ snow



THE spark of a North East idea to make the September 22-23 vernal equinox the formal date for the start of the southern spring might gain momentum after a rapid cold front on Sunday brought ‘Blizzard of Oz version 3.0’ to Victoria’s alpine heights.

Mount Hotham’s natural snow depth is likely to exceed two metres this morning – ahead of another cold front this afternoon and again next week.

Hotham pundit Bill Barker said the snowstakes were reading an average of only 26 centimetres of snowfall at 5am yesterday when he was expecting double the dump after the overnight storm.

The temperature gauge at Hotham was reading -7.0 Celsius just before sun-up and the top for the day was forecast to be just two degrees closer to zero.

Minima for the rest of the week are predicted to range from -7 to -4 (tomorrow) before sliding back to -7 on Saturday.

