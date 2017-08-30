Vignerons lift Alpine strategies



THE Alpine valleys’ wine sector is about to bring to fruition a set of fresh marketing and tourism strategies to help to shape its development in the high country.

Alpine Valleys Vignerons’ president Micheal Freudenstein last week said the association was on track to acquit a Victorian government $20,000 grant made late last year – and matched by local producers.

The funds have been used to deliver a four-goal package for the alpine wine region, including a strategic marketing plan and a new brochure and map to promote the valleys’ wineries and vineyards.

The association earlier this year achieved the first of goals – hosting Melbourne-based wine writers and sommeliers in the high country for as few days before vintage.

The last of the targets is a tasting of association members’ wines by key wine merchants and restaurateurs from the North East at a luncheon in Myrtleford on October 3, followed by a tasting open to the public later in the day.

Mr Freudenstein said the strategic plan, printed and on-line brochure and map, and the trade and wine media interface had been devised to enable the 30-member association to take advantage of the rapidly developing wine tourism market.

