No fairytale for ‘Muzz’



Categories:

Tags:

IT wasn’t the fairy tale finish Brad Murray deserved but Myrtleford gave themselves every chance of sending off the club’s greatest ever player with one last win.

That was despite Myrtleford co-captain Matt Dussin holding Doug Strang medallist Josh Mellington goalless for the first time this season and another dominant display from Murray.

Like their season it was a match in which the Saints showed their capabilities before ultimately falling short.

“In the end it was probably just a bit of scoreboard pressure that we lacked, we had a lot of opportunities,” Corcoran said.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

