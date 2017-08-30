Magazine highlights upper Ovens white-water


WET AND WILD: Matt Flanagan from the North East Canoe Club enjoys experiencing the variety of water in the Ovens Valley. PHOTO: Marc Bongers

THE challenge and thrill of white-water canoeing in the upper Ovens Valley features in the latest edition of North East Living magazine.

North East Media’s Shane Douthie has written about the pursuits of the North East Canoe Club and its post-snowmelt ‘go to’ rivers – the Ovens near Myrtleford, Porepunkah and Bright, Buckland River and Buffalo River, before heading into higher country.

The 110-page full-colour magazine also reports Yackandandah’s ambition to become fully-reliant on renewable energy by 2022 and explores that community’s unique ways in which, as renewables advocate Denis Ginnivan says, people “walk towards possibility”.

