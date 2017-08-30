House price jump



BRIGHT has seen the average townhouse and unit price skyrocket in the past 12 months.

New data from the Real Estate Institute of Victoria shows many regional towns experienced significant price growth for the year ending June 30.

The state-wide median townhouse and unit price has increased 4.1 per cent to $296,000 in the past year but in Bright that figure has risen 25 per cent to $340,000.

Dickens Real Estate director Gerard Gray said average prices were trending upwards across all properties, not just small dwellings close to the heart of town.

“The prices have really gone up and are probably set to continue because with the supply base being so low anything attractive that comes on the market people are just jumping on,” he said.

“In close will always be in high demand especially for people wanting holiday homes.

