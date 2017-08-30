Bright to do its bit for environment



BRIGHT hopes to be the next town in the North East to introduce Boomerang Bags.

Beechworth, Wangaratta and Yackandandah have taken up the initiative and so has Myrtleford, where Myrtleford Outside School Hours Care and Landcare have recently linked up.

‘Boomerang Bags Bright and Townships’ formed in June and after securing start-up funds from Alpine Shire Council the group is now ready to start sewing.

Bright group founder Emma O’Connor said a small number of bags had already been produced and it’s hoped it won’t be long before they are introduced to local stores.

“We’ve only had two sewing bees so far and about 10 people come along to each of those but we’ve planned a lot and the next step is to get more people involved,” she said.

“We’ve approached a number of businesses and they are really keen to get the bags in their shops and we have also talked to Woolworths and IGA to make sure the bags are a good fit for them.

