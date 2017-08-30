A shoe length short


PHOTO FINISH: American Miles Havlick and Australia’s Phil Bellingham lunge for the line in the closest finish in the Kangaroo Hoppet’s 27 year history. PHOTO: Chris Hocking

MT BEAUTY Winter Olympian Phil Bellingham has yet again finished second in the Kangaroo Hoppet.

Bellingham was pipped on the line by American Miles Havlick in a sprint finish in Saturday’s 42km cross-country ski race.

It was the third time in four years Bellingham has been runner up.

“It came down to a sprint finish and I don’t know if I went for it maybe a bit early because then I was on the front for a long time,” Bellingham said post-race.

“It was hard out there I was feeling a little tired throughout the race.

“Look, you’ll probably see me next year but I don’t know if I’ll get that number one, it seems to be too hard to get.”

