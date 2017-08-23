An idea worth sharing



AN accountant who has spent the past three years working from home hopes to set up an office space to share with other people working remotely in Bright.

Ally Wilson said co-working spaces are a solution to the isolation freelancers and sole business owners feel when working from home.

Ms Wilson has run her own business, Life Balance Accounting, remotely since 2014 and said she was missing the day-to-day interaction that comes from working in a shared office.

“I worked from one in Melbourne a few days a week and had really enjoyed meeting new people, making connections and sharing ideas,” she said.

“I learnt a lot in the process and even gained some new business for myself.

“I found it a collaborative, welcoming environment to work in and I actually got a lot more done and enjoyed my day much more than I did on the days I worked from home.”

