Today
It is forcast to be Clear at 7:00 PM AEST on April 07, 2017
Clear
25°/15°

Saints target Raiders


Categories: Football, Sport
Tags: ,
TOUGH AS NAILS: Brad Murray, battling against a Yarrawonga opponent, was restricted by a leg injury on Saturday.PHOTO: Justin Jenvey

MYRTLEFORD will seek its first win of the Ovens and Murray football season when it takes on an injury ravaged Wodonga Raiders this weekend.

The Saints lost their opening round match to Yarrawonga on Saturday, going down by 11 points at McNamara Reserve.

Their chances of bouncing back look encouraging after five Wodonga Raiders players suffered injuries against Albury.

The Saints will hope to have good news on the injury front and have Brad Murray at full strength and Tom McDonagh back in the side.

Myrtleford coach Leigh Corcoran said he is still expecting a tough contest against the team who ended the Saints’ season in last year’s elimination final.

“We need to be good around the stoppages and have to improve our spread from stoppages against Raiders who have a lot of smalls,” Corcoran said.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29