Saints target Raiders

MYRTLEFORD will seek its first win of the Ovens and Murray football season when it takes on an injury ravaged Wodonga Raiders this weekend.

The Saints lost their opening round match to Yarrawonga on Saturday, going down by 11 points at McNamara Reserve.

Their chances of bouncing back look encouraging after five Wodonga Raiders players suffered injuries against Albury.

The Saints will hope to have good news on the injury front and have Brad Murray at full strength and Tom McDonagh back in the side.

Myrtleford coach Leigh Corcoran said he is still expecting a tough contest against the team who ended the Saints’ season in last year’s elimination final.

“We need to be good around the stoppages and have to improve our spread from stoppages against Raiders who have a lot of smalls,” Corcoran said.