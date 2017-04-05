Reid stars in milestone match



SAM Reid celebrated his 100th AFL game in style, equalling a career-best goal haul in a near match-winning performance against reigning premiers the Western Bulldogs last Friday night.

The Sydney forward booted six goals in his milestone match but it was a bittersweet outcome for Reid whose Swans suffered their second straight loss to start the season.

While Sydney maybe underperforming, starting 0-2 for the first time since 2014, Reid has enjoyed a successful return to the field after missing all of last year through injury.

Reid has overcome persistent hamstring, calf and Achilles problems that kept him stranded on 98 games for more than 18 months and leads the Swans with nine goals from the first two rounds.

After a strong first up showing against Port Adelaide where he kicked the first goal of the match before finished with three, Reid said it was nice to finally reach 100 games.

“I probably would’ve liked to have got there a bit quicker but it’s good to have got there now,” Reid said.

“I’ve missed a fair bit of footy through injury, it was going to be Dane Rampe’s 100th too and he started three years after me, I’m in my eighth season and he’s in his fifth.

“Playing against the Dogs who we lost to in the grand final added a bit to it but it was disappointing we couldn’t come away with the win.”