Reaping the seeds of a successful harvest


HARVEST TIME: Sharan Rivett says the experimental plot on a former tobacco farm would set the agenda for future expansion. PHOTO: Brad Worrall

ONE of the Ovens Valley’s fastest growing agribusinesses is expected to harvest 30 tonnes of pumpkin seeds this year.

That involves crushing more than 150 tonnes of pumpkins.

It’s double last year’s production and ongoing demand will see the Ovens-based Australian Pumpkin Seed Company look to at least double its production again next year to keep pace with the natural health food sector’s growing apetite for their product.

Last week the company driven by Sharan and Jay Rivett shifted into harvest mode at the most recently converted pumpkin paddocks on the river flats along the Buffalo River that were once used for tobacco.

Jay Rivett believes it is a litmus test to their biodynamic operation.

“We are excited to watch the company grow, excited that every year we are getting busier,” he said.

“Next year we will be looking to harvest 60, perhaps as much as 90 tonnes and if we had the capital we would expand even further.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

