Artist forges ahead

A BRIGHT blacksmith has recently accepted his biggest public art commission in his 10 years forging steel.

Simon Pankhurst’s 700-kilogram piece titled ‘Out for a stroll’ won the Bega Valley Shire Council’s $10,000 acquisitive prize during last month’s Sculpture Bermagui.

The annually festival features large sculptural pieces on the headland of Dickinson Point, Dickinson Park and the beach and foreshore of Horseshoe Bay along with a smaller indoor exhibition.

Mr Pankhurst said the brief was to make a sculpture suitable for public display and one that would fit in with the coastal surroundings.

“It was a fairly simple piece in the sense that there wasn’t a lot of complex forging in it and lots of little pieces involved but a lot goes into planning something of that size,” Mr Pankhurst said.

“Managing steel the size I used is the hardest part, there were four individual pieces each weighing between 150kg-180kg.

“When the work does sell and you’re rewarded like that it means you can justify taking on a project of that scale and the encouragement from it is really important too.