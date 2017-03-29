Today
Savoys miss their chances


Categories: Soccer, Sport
FIRST TEST: Anthony Mancuso and Vinnie Paglia challenge an Albury United player for the ball during Sunday’s 3-0 loss at Savoy Park. PHOTO: Justin JenveyFIRST TEST: Anthony Mancuso and Vinnie Paglia challenge an Albury United player for the ball during Sunday’s 3-0 loss at Savoy Park. PHOTO: Justin Jenvey

MYRTLEFORD has suffered its first defeat of the Albury Wodonga Football Association season, losing 3-0 to Albury United.

After opening their campaign with a 5-0 victory over St Pats the Savoy’s were outclassed by a well drilled United team at Savoy Park on Sunday.

The Greens went ahead early before finding the back of the net twice in the final 10 minutes of the match to stay undefeated after two rounds.

Myrtleford co-coach Matt Park said his side just didn’t take their chances.

“We played decent in parts, but it was just one of those games where at the key moments they took their opportunities and we didn’t,” Park said.

“After their first goal we created some chances and then in the first 20 minutes of the second half I thought a goal was coming but we probably just needed to ramp the tempo up another five per cent.

