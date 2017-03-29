Power’s perfect finish



MT BEAUTY has capped of a magnificent season by claiming the Cricket Albury Wodonga District premiership.

The Power defeated 2016 champions Kiewa by 42 runs at Kiewa on Sunday.

It was Mt Beauty’s third premiership in the past six seasons after winning back-to-back flags in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

Some brilliant fielding and another marathon bowling performance by Jake Styles with his eighth five-wicket haul of the season led the Power to victory.

Ever-consistent Luke Jones also produced another important knock, holding Mt Beauty’s innings together with his fifth half-century of the season.

Captain Al Randell was delighted to add another premiership to the club’s trophy cabinet.