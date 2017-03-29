NECMA flood fix under way next month



WORK is expected to start next month to repair damage to properties affected by last October’s floods.

But North East Catchment Management Authority is warning that work on just 56 of the sites that have been approved is expected to take at least 18 months.

Acting chief executive Jane Young wrote to affected landholders last week.

“At this point more than 350 sites have been assessed under the Commonwealth Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA),” she said.

“Sites reported since December 8 will be included in our second submission which will be lodged by the end of this month.

“As mentioned in our previous update, our initial submission has received support to fund works at 56 sites where flood damage is impacting directly on public assets. The CMA is continuing to contact these landholders to commence discussions around the development of site management agreements and program delivery.

“Due to the scale of the flood recovery program the 56 sites are being prioritised and programed for works over the next 18 months.

“Project planning is commencing with site designs, approvals and works specifications being developed with on ground works expected to commence from mid-April 2017.”