Much more than a country practice


THREE decades of growth have seen the Bright Medical Centre go from a clinic with one doctor to six as well as range of visiting specialists.

Last Thursday the clinic celebrated 30 years of service to the Bright community.

Practice manager Gill Jones said the clinic had grown to the point where it offered a comprehensive range of medical services.

“You can see the physio or the orthopaedic surgeon, we’ve even got an endocrinologist who comes now as well as two surgeons,” Mrs Jones said.

“It means people don’t have to travel and normally they can get in in a timely fashion.

“We do comprehensive care plans for people with chronic disease, they can see the dietician, diabetes educator, whoever they need to.

“We also do health assessments in the home for people over 75 and many other things so the services we offer are pretty good.”

