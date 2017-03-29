Today
Hero trail fund cut


ALPINE councillors have slashed a $300,000 “back of an envelope” funding plan for Bright’s “Hero Trail” in favour of looking at user pays options and a 10-year-plan.

The four-year plan tabled at this month’s council meeting recommended that Alpine Community Plantations, which oversees the park, would have received $95,000 in the next financial year, followed by $80,000, $70,000 and $60,000.

Former mayor Peter Roper slammed the recommendation as a “back of an envelope calculation”.

“This council has been through many difficult days to get it to where it is now (financially) and to throw money around willy-nilly without a business plan is not how we do business in Alpine Shire anymore,” he said at the council meeting.

Cr Roper moved a new plan that commits $50,000 as long as there were road improvements; installation of entry gates and signage; a new entry at Bakers Gully; certification of the mountain bike trails and improved mapping; and weekly mountain bike trail assessments before June 30.

