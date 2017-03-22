Shire CEO resigns



ALPINE Shire Council is on the hunt for a new chief executive after Dave Barry accepted a job with the Victorian Auditor-General’s Office.

Mr Barry will officially finish up on May 21 before beginning his new role as deputy auditor general on May 29.

He was Alpine Council CEO for three and a half years after crossing from Towong Shire where he was director of community and corporate services for five years.

Alpine mayor Ron Janas thanked Mr Barry for his contributions to the shire.

“We’re sad to be losing Dave but we anticipated a person of his calibre wouldn’t be with us for a long time,” Cr Janas said.

“It would have been great if we had had him for another 12-18 months, however, we are extremely pleased with his performance, he has brought the organisation into a really good state of business.