Today
It is forcast to be Chance of Rain at 7:00 PM AEDT on March 22, 2017
Chance of Rain
19°/13°

Shire CEO resigns


Categories: Council, Front Page - Observer, News
Tags: ,
web---Alpine-Shire

ALPINE Shire Council is on the hunt for a new chief executive after Dave Barry accepted a job with the Victorian Auditor-General’s Office.

Mr Barry will officially finish up on May 21 before beginning his new role as deputy auditor general on May 29.

He was Alpine Council CEO for three and a half years after crossing from Towong Shire where he was director of community and corporate services for five years.

Alpine mayor Ron Janas thanked Mr Barry for his contributions to the shire.

“We’re sad to be losing Dave but we anticipated a person of his calibre wouldn’t be with us for a long time,” Cr Janas said.

“It would have been great if we had had him for another 12-18 months, however, we are extremely pleased with his performance, he has brought the organisation into a really good state of business.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29